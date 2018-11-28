Massive sex blackmail scheme run by SC and NC inmates targeted military, officials say

More than 400 military servicemen across the U.S. have fallen victim to sexual blackmail schemes run by inmates in prisons in North Carolina and South Carolina.

Indictments against 15 people, including five prison inmates, were unveiled Wednesday morning during a press conference at the S.C. Department of Corrections headquarters in Columbia.

More than 400 military serviceman around the country fell victim to the scheme, paying more than $500,000 in extortion money to the blackmailers and their accomplices, officials said during the press conference.

Inmates involved in the scheme carried out an extortion plan that revolved around using cell phones with Internet connections to link up with online dating services frequented by military personnel. Once in contact with a service member, the inmates would pose as a young woman interested in meeting members of the military and then send pictures of a nude young woman to the service member. The inmate would then ask the service member to send nude pictures of themselves over the internet.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

At that point, the inmates would get somebody to call the military service person and pose as either the father of the nonexistent young woman or a police officer. They told the service member that the young woman was an underage girl and demand money to keep the matter hushed up and not tell military authorities, officials said.

The scheme played on the fears of military service members -it would be grounds for dismissal from the military to be criminally involved with an underage girl.

The investigation by state and military investigative agencies has gone on for more than two years.

Both enlisted military personnel, as well as officers, fell victim to the scheme, officials said.

Military members caught up in the scheme came from the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marines and the U.S. Air Force, officials said.

The indictments follow the release of search warrants earlier this year that accused S.C. inmates of what the Army called a “sextortion” scheme.

The widespread use of illegally-obtained cell phones has been a persistent problem throughout the S.C. prison system.

In July, state prison director Bryan Stirling told lawmakers that more than 4,000 contraband cell phones or parts were seized in S.C. prisons during the past 12 months.

Disagreements over cell phones helped cause a deadly riot in April at Lee Correctional Institution in Lee County in which seven inmates were killed and 17 injured, Stirling has said in the past.

That riot was the nation’s deadliest prison riot in the last 25 years.

Most cell phones are smuggled in by wayward corrections officers, thrown over razor wire or even dropped by a drone, according to the Department of Corrections.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.