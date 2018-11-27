Toddler was running toward his dad’s truck — and got run over, SC coroner says

A toddler was killed Tuesday when he was run over by his father’s pickup truck, according to the Oconee County Coroner.
The 21-month-old boy was running from his home, near Mountain Rest, toward the truck as his father returned from work, according to coroner Karl E. Addis.
The coroner said the father was backing his truck up to park when he struck his child with the front passenger side tire.
The 2000 Ford pickup was unoccupied and being secured when it rolled back and hit the 21-month-old, said Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
CYBER MONDAY SALE!
Only $20 for a full year of digital access! Hurry! Offer ends Monday!
#ReadLocal
The toddler suffered a head injury and died at the scene, according to Addis, who said the fatal collision occurred at about 5:30 p.m. and a 911 call was made at 5:33 p.m.
Speed was not a factor in the deadly incident, Addis said.
The boy will be publicly identified Wednesday to “allow family members to be notified,” Addis said.
The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
There is no word if there will be any charges filed.
A 5-year-old boy died in a similar incident in New York on Thanksgiving when he was hit and killed by his father, who was backing out of a driveway.
Comments