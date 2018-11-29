Crime & Courts

Lexington County school evacuated after authorities find threat

By Emily Bohatch

November 29, 2018 12:24 PM

Sheriff’s deputies have evacuated a Lexington County high school after a threat was found written on a bathroom wall, according to a Tweet from the sheriff’s department.

All buildings at Swansea High were emptied Thursday afternoon, according to the Tweet.

“We’re investigating the message to ensure all students, teachers and staff remain safe and secure,” the sheriff’s department Tweeted.

