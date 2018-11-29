Lexington County school evacuated after authorities find threat

Sheriff’s deputies have evacuated a Lexington County high school after a threat was found written on a bathroom wall, according to a Tweet from the sheriff’s department.
All buildings at Swansea High were emptied Thursday afternoon, according to the Tweet.
“We’re investigating the message to ensure all students, teachers and staff remain safe and secure,” the sheriff’s department Tweeted.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments