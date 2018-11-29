After trying to save woman from assault, man stabbed in Lexington home, deputies say

After a good samaritan tried to help a woman who was being assaulted in a Lexington home, he was stabbed, according to a statement from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
James Michael Smith, 52, was charged with attempted murder, domestic violence and possession a weapon during a violent crime after the incident, according to the statement.
Deputies investigating the scene determined that Smith had grabbed a woman by the neck and was forcing her to the floor, according to the statement. The man tried to stop him.
Smith then stabbed the man for trying to intervene, according to the statement.
Though the statement did not describe the extent of the man’s injuries, he is expected to make a full recovery.
Smith was arrested and taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.
