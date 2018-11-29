Dutch Fork assistant principal charged with drug possession, deputies say

An assistant principal at a Richland County high school was charged with possession of various drugs, including Xanax, cocaine and marijuana, according to a statement from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
Dutch Fork High School Assistant Principal Floyd White, 29, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute of cocaine, possession of a schedule 4 narcotic -- Xanax, and possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance -- Adderall, according to the statement.
The arrest stems from a tip given to the sheriff’s department on Tuesday, according to the statement. Narcotics agents were told White had the drugs, and they were able to get a search warrant for his home on Ashwood Drive.
After searching the home Thursday at about 11 a.m., deputies arrested White and charged him for the drugs, according to the statement.
Deputies do not believe at this time that White was distributing drugs at the school, according to the statement. White was placed on administrative leave by the district.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking parents to speak with their children about the incident.
According to Lexington Richland School District 5’s website, White was responsible for teachers in math, PE, Fine Arts, Athletics and students with last names spanning E-K. Before becoming an assistant principal, he taught middle school English at Schofield and Dutch Fork middles.
