Man indecently exposes himself in front of two women in Shandon, Columbia police say

By Emily Bohatch

November 30, 2018 07:06 AM

Columbia police are looking for a man after he exposed himself to two women in the Shandon area more than a week ago, according to a statement from the department.

A man in a silver 4-door car was near the 2600 block of Wheat Street when he indecently exposed himself at about 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 20, according to the statement.

The women quickly called police, and officers search the area for the man, according to the statement.

Police believe the car he was driving could possibly be a 2011-2014 Hyundia Elantra, according to the statement.

Officers are asking anyone with information on the incideent to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

