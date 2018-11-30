Columbia woman nearly sexually assaulted after 23-year-old breaks into home, police say

A 23-year-old man was charged and arrested after police say he tried to sexually assault a Columbia woman during a home burglary early Friday morning, according to a statement from the Columbia police department.
Kaleel Rashad McCown was charged with assault with intent to committ criminal sexual conduct, assault, burglary and kidnapping, according to the statement.
McCown broke into the woman’s apartment on Bailey Street at about 12:30 a.m. Friday, according to the statement. Once inside, he made “sexual demands,” and hit the woman in the face repeatedly when she refused.
A male acquaintance who was nearby heard the struggle and tried to help, according to the statement. He broke a window in the apartment in the process, injuring his hand.
McCown ran from the scene, according to the statement. Police found him a short time later at another home on the street.
Officers arrested McCown and took the victims to a local hospital, according to the statement. McCown was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
