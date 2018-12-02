1 shot dead at Candyland nightclub in Richland County

One person was killed in a shooting at a Richland County nightclub Saturday, according to authorities.
The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at Candyland, 1715 Percival Road, the sheriff’s department said Sunday afternoon.
Deputies responding to the incident found a victim with a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to the sheriff’s department. That person later died.
The identity will be released by the Richland County Coroner’s Office after the next of kin is notified.
Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available Sunday.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
