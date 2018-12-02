14 dogs, including puppies, killed by something meant to protect them, SC fire chief says

A Sunday morning fire at a South Carolina home resulted in the death of 14 dogs, according to the Colleton County Fire Department.

Firefighters had the blaze under control 15 minutes after arriving, WCSC reported. The home’s location in North Colleton is not far from Charleston.

After knocking down the fire, Fire Chief Barry W. McRoy said firefighters discovered 14 dogs had been killed — including seven puppies, according to WCBD.

According to the fire chief, the source of the blaze was a heat lamp on the home’s front porch, which he said was used to keep the dogs warm, per WCSC.

None of the residents of the home reported any injuries, WCBD reported.





The home had “substantial damage” from the fire, WBTV reported.