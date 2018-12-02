Crime & Courts

14 dogs, including puppies, killed by something meant to protect them, SC fire chief says

By Noah Feit

December 02, 2018 07:23 PM

File image of a fire line scene tape at house fire.
File image of a fire line scene tape at house fire. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald
File image of a fire line scene tape at house fire. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

A Sunday morning fire at a South Carolina home resulted in the death of 14 dogs, according to the Colleton County Fire Department.

Firefighters had the blaze under control 15 minutes after arriving, WCSC reported. The home’s location in North Colleton is not far from Charleston.

After knocking down the fire, Fire Chief Barry W. McRoy said firefighters discovered 14 dogs had been killed — including seven puppies, according to WCBD.

According to the fire chief, the source of the blaze was a heat lamp on the home’s front porch, which he said was used to keep the dogs warm, per WCSC.

None of the residents of the home reported any injuries, WCBD reported.

The home had “substantial damage” from the fire, WBTV reported.

Only 28 states in the U.S. have laws against leaving pets in hot cars. Here's where it's illegal, how fast temperatures can climb inside a car and how fast the Humane Society says your dog can have a heat stroke.

By

Related stories from The State in Columbia SC

national

national

local

news

Noah Feit

Noah Feit is a Real Time reporter with The State and McClatchy Carolinas Regional Team. The award-winning journalist has worked for multiple newspapers since starting his career in 1999.

  Comments  