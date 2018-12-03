2 years after murder in Richland County home, suspect caught crossing border, deputies say

More than two years after the murder of a woman in Richland County, local deputies have arrested the man they believe killed her, according to a statement from the sheriff’s department.
Daniel Argueta-Chirino, 30, was arrested and charged Sunday with murder after being detained while trying to cross the Mexican border into Texas, according to the statement.
Deputies began investigating the case after being called out to a home on the 8000 block of Old Percival Road on Oct. 13, 2016, according to the statement. A friend of the victim, later identified as Marianna Garcia, called police, saying she had not seen Garcia in several days.
Deputies and firefighters entered the home and found Garcia dead, according to the statement. Later investigation showed Garcia had been strangled.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Investigators determined that Garcia and Argueta-Chirino were together, according to the statement. It is unclear if the pair were married.
Soon, investigators got an arrest warrant for Argueta-Chirino, which did not activate until he tried to illegally cross the border.
After apprehended, Argueta-Chirino admitted to strangling Garcia during a fight before running to Mexico, according to the statement.
Argueta-Chirino is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Comments