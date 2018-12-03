Crime & Courts

One injured after motorcycle driver shoots car on Lexington County interstate, deputies say

By Emily Bohatch

December 03, 2018 04:17 PM

Lexington County deputies are investigating after a man on a motorcycle shot at a car traveling on a local interstate, according to a Tweet from the sheriff’s department.

The vehicles were traveling on Interstate-26 near the airport exit when the shooting happened, according to the Tweet.

A man driving on a motorcycle fired the shots into a car, according to the Tweet. One person in the car was injured.

The injured individual was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to the Tweet.

Police are still processing the car in the parking lot of a business on the 2400 block of Charleston Highway, according to a Tweet from Capt. Adam Myrick. That parking lot is where the car stopped after being shot at.

