One injured after motorcycle driver shoots car on Lexington County interstate, deputies say

Lexington County deputies are investigating after a man on a motorcycle shot at a car traveling on a local interstate, according to a Tweet from the sheriff’s department.
The vehicles were traveling on Interstate-26 near the airport exit when the shooting happened, according to the Tweet.
A man driving on a motorcycle fired the shots into a car, according to the Tweet. One person in the car was injured.
The injured individual was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to the Tweet.
Police are still processing the car in the parking lot of a business on the 2400 block of Charleston Highway, according to a Tweet from Capt. Adam Myrick. That parking lot is where the car stopped after being shot at.
