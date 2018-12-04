2 inmates escape SC jail. 1 is shot dead by a homeowner, cops say

One of two inmates who escaped a South Carolina jail early Tuesday was shot dead by a homeowner near the jail, and the second one is in police custody, according to authorities.
Two detention officers were “physically assaulted and taken captive” at the Pickens County detention center around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday, FOX Carolina reported.
One inmate was taken into custody after the escape, but the other was fatally shot by a homeowner not far from the jail, according to WYFF.
Details about the escape, including the identities of the inmates, were not immediately available, but the sheriff’s office is investigating, according to a release cited by WSPA.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The sheriff’s office is expected to provide more information at a press conference Tuesday.
This is a developing story. Check for updates.
Comments