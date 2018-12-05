Suspect shot at Columbia officers in Walmart parking lot, cops say. Now he’s on the run

Police are looking for a man in a stolen pickup who shot at officers as he fled a Columbia Walmart.
It happened Tuesday evening at the Walmart on Harbison Boulevard, where officers received an emergency call for service, according to the Columbia Police Department.
Police say Stanley Ray Lubkin was driving a stolen Dodge Ram pickup and shot at two officers in the Walmart parking lot while they investigated. The officers were not injured.
The truck Lubkin is accused of taking is a Dodge Ram quad cab with S.C. veteran’s tag 37725. It had a flat bed trailer attached to it, police said.
Lubkin should be considered armed and dangerous, police said. He faces charges of attempted murder and grand larceny when he is captured.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lubkin or the pickup is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
