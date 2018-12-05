Woman walking on Columbia road dies after being hit by vehicle, police say

A woman who was walking along a busy road in Columbia Wednesday died shortly after she was hit by a vehicle, police said.
The pedestrian was hit while she was at the intersection of Farrow Road and US-277, according to the Columbia Police Department.
Around 7:45 p.m., the police reported the woman was taken to an area hospital, “where she was recently pronounced dead.”
The driver who struck the pedestrian stopped and was speaking with responding officers, police reported.
The woman who was killed has not been identified by the Richland County Coroner.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
