13-year-old made threats against Richland County middle school, deputies say

By Emily Bohatch

December 06, 2018 01:17 PM

A 13-year-old girl was arrested after deputies say she made threats against a Richland County middle school, according to a Richland County Sheriff’s Department statement.

The teen, who remains unidentified, was petitioned with school threats, incorrigibility and runaway for making the threats against E. L. Wright Middle School on Nov. 28, according to the statement.

The girl was posting threats on social media against the school, according to the statement. She then brought the threats to the attention of a School Resource Officer.

Petitioning is similar to filing charges against a potential offender, but it is used in the cases of juveniles, who’s offenses go through family court.

