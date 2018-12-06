Pregnant woman assaulted with a box of doughnuts, Columbia cops say

A pregnant woman said her ex-boyfriend hit her with a box of doughnuts, according to a Columbia Police Department incident report.
The incident happened just after 11 a.m. Wednesday on the 1800 block of Main Street, according to the report.
The 35-year-old victim said her ex-boyfriend “assaulted her in the face with a box of doughnuts,” police wrote in the report. She and the suspect had lived together previously.
It was not clear what prompted the sugary assault.
The victim is four months pregnant, which she said the suspect was aware of, police said.
No charges have been filed, and the victim did not have any visible injuries, a police spokeswoman said.
The report did not say what kind of doughnuts were used in the assault.
Comments