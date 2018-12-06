Midlands woman dies after being ejected from car during crash

One woman is dead after a single car crash in Kershaw County Wednesday morning, according to a statement from the local coroner’s office.
Ginger Nicole Jenkins, 48, of Camden, died at the scene of a crash after running off the road and being ejected from her car, according to the statement.
Deputies were called at about 11:17 a.. Wednesday to an accident on Old George Town Road and Tidwell Town Road, according to the statement. Jenkins had been driving down Old George Town Road when she lost control of her vehicle and ran off the right side.
The car flipped, eventually landing on it’s back tires, according to the statement. Jenkins, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the car.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments