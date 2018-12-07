Lexington County couple trafficked meth, marijuana from their home, deputies say

When Lexington County deputies searched a Leesville home, they all the hallmarks of a drug trafficking operation, including a large quantity of methamphetamine, a stolen gun, marijuana, hydrocodone and nearly $11,000, according to a statement from the sheriff’s department.
Married couple Nicholas Rattray, 35, and Kaitlin Rattray, 25, were charged after the seach, according to the statement.
Nicholas Rattray was charged with trafficking meth, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a stolen pistol, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with the intent to distribute hydrocodone, according to the statement. His wife was charged with possession of a stolen pistol, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and possession with the intent to distribute hydrocodone.
Deputies say they searched the home, located on the 400 block of Gantt Mill Road, after receiving a tip, according to the statement. After the search, officers walked away with 600 grams of meth, 500 grams of marijuana, two guns and two cars.
One of the guns was found to be stolen, according to the statement.
The two were arrested and taken to the Lexington County Detention Center, according to the statement. They were released after posting bond.
