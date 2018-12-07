Man inappropriately touched himself in Lexington Target parking lot, police say

A West Columbia man was arrested after police say he was inappropriately touching himself in the parking lot of a Lexington shopping center, according to a Lexington police statement.
David Dale Becker, 39, was charged with indecent exposure after a woman reported he parked next to her at the Lexington Pavilion and began touching himself, according to the statement.
Lexington Pavilion, which houses a Target, Best Buy, and PetSmart, is located on the 5100 block of Sunset Boulevard.
On Nov. 24 at about 4:30 p.m., Lexington officers were called out to meet the woman who reported the incident, according to the statement. She told them that, while she was in her car, she saw Becker driving through the rows of the parking lot near Target.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
When Becker saw her parked in her vehicle, he put his car nearby, according to the statement. He then lifted himself out of the seat and showed the woman his genitalia, which he was touching.
The woman told police that Becker opened his car door while still touching himself, according to the statement. The woman quickly drove away and called the police department.
Officers arrested Becker Saturday, according to the statement. He was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center and was given a $2,000 bond.
Comments