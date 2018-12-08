Investigation underway after death of inmate found unconscious in Midlands jail

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was called in Saturday to investigate the death of an inmate at the Sumter County Detention Center.

The inmate was found unconscious in the jail on Thursday, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Early this morning, the inmate passed away and the family was notified.

Details about the inmate or their condition before death are limited at this time.

The Sumter County Sheriff asked SLED to assist in the investigation as soon as Sheriff Anthony Dennis became aware of the incident, the department said in a statement.

Dennis had no further comment, citing the active investigation.