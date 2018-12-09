Police investigating after body found on Columbia street

Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found on a Columbia street Sunday morning.
Someone called 911 after finding a woman’s body on the 3000 block of Calk Street around 9 a.m., Columbia police said in a tweet around noon. That’s just off West Beltline Boulevard near S.C. 277.
Details are limited, but the Richland County Coroner’s Office is working with police to identify the woman and determine how she died. Police say the death is suspicious.
The coroner will release the identity after the next of kin is notified.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
