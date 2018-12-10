Her body was found on a Columbia street. Police say it was a homicide

A woman whose body was found on a Columbia street Sunday morning had been shot to death, police said Monday.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts identified the victim Monday afternoon as 50-year-old Angela Lee Young. Young’s body was found around 9 a.m. Sunday on the 3000 block of Calk Street, which is off West Beltline Boulevard not far from S.C. 277.
Watts said Young died from a gunshot wound to the upper body.
Police have little to go on, and Young’s family on Monday released a photograph of her in case someone has information about what happened to her.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Investigators also are seeking information leading to a person of interest in the killing.
Anyone with information on what happened to Young, or details about a possible person of interest, is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
Comments