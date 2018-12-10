Crime & Courts

Man dies after being found shot at friend’s Columbia home, police say

By Emily Bohatch

December 10, 2018 02:36 PM

Columbia police are investigating after a man was found shot at a friends home, according to a statement from the police department.

Thomas West, Jr., 40, was shot in the upper body and died as the result of his injuries, according to the statement.

West was shot Sunday at about 8:30 p.m., police spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons said. He was taken from the home on Ardicaple Drive to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police interviewed several people at the home trying to get more information about the shooting, according to the statement.

Police are asking that anyone with information about the incident contact CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Emily Bohatch

Emily Bohatch is a breaking news reporter and data keeper for The State. Her accomplishments include winning a Green Eyeshade award in Disaster Reporting in 2018 for her teamwork reporting on Hurricane Irma. She has a degree in Journalism with a minor in Spanish from Ohio University’s E. W. Scripps School of Journalism.

  Comments  