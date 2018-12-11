Barefoot victim chased this burglary suspect for more than a mile, Columbia cops say

The man police say was chased more than a mile away from the Columbia home he broke into during the night has been arrested, authorities announced Tuesday.
George Tyrone Jenkins was arrested overnight downtown, the Columbia Police Department said. He is charged with first-degree burglary and larceny in the nighttime burglary that happened Nov. 8 on the 600 block of Waccamaw Avenue.
Police say Jenkins broke into the Wales Garden area home and stole money while the victim slept.
When the victim realized a burglar was in his room, he chased the suspect more than a mile and a half from the home while barefoot and wearing only basketball shorts, police said. The victim was on the phone with dispatchers during the chase.
First-degree burglary is a felony that carries up to life in prison, under South Carolina law.
