Youth soccer coach accused of inappropriately touching child at YMCA, SC cops say

A youth soccer coach has been accused of inappropriately touching an athlete while working at a YMCA in Simpsonville, and investigators believe there may be more victims.
Eduardo Mendoza, 41, of Skipping Stone Court in Simpsonville, is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor third degree.
Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Nov. 23 regarding Mendoza inappropriately touching the athlete while he was volunteering in his capacity as a youth soccer coach for the YMCA at 100 Adams Mill Road in Simpsonville, said Lt. Ryan Flood, a spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office.
Mendoza was arrested on Friday and taken to the Greenville County jail, where he has since been released on a $15,000 bond, Flood said.
Scot Baddley, president and CEO of the YMCA of Greenville, said in a statement that Mendoza had cleared all criminal background and sex offender registry checks when he became a volunteer.
As a result of his arrest, the YMCA revoked Mendoza’s volunteer status and canceled his membership, Baddley said.
“At the YMCA of Greenville, the safety and well-being of children in our care always has been and always will be a top priority,” Baddley said in the statement. “We take allegations of this nature very seriously and are concerned for those affected.”
Mendoza has coached as many as five youth soccer teams each season for the past eight years. As a result, the Sheriff’s Office is concerned there may be more victims, Flood said.
Anyone with information about additional inappropriate conduct against Mendoza is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.
