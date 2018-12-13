Stakeout of Columbia bus stop leads to arrest of Midwest murder suspect, marshals say

An Indiana murder suspect on the run was caught while passing through Columbia on his way to Atlanta, according to a statement from the U.S. Marshals Service.
Timothy Marcus Mayberry was arrested Tuesday as part of an investigation into a shooting death in an Indiana bar, according to the statement.
Mayberry allegedly shot a man named Avery Brown on Sept. 21, according to the statement. Local sheriff’s deputies obtained a warrant for Mayberry’s arrest on Oct. 3 and asked for help locating him.
Authorities heard tell that Mayberry boarded a bus headed for Atlanta with a stop in the Columbia area, according to the statement. Marshals set up surveillance at the stop and located Mayberry.
They arrested him without incident.
Mayberry was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, according to the statement.
