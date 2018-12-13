Crime & Courts

Columbia-area police join nationwide scramble to respond to multiple bomb threats

By Emily Bohatch

December 13, 2018 04:12 PM

Columbia Police Department officers scrambled Thursday as three bomb threats were called in across the city, according to Tweets from the department.

Threats were made against 1530 Richland St., 2001 Assembly Street and 1812 Lincon St., all of which appears to be multi-use office space. The Lincoln Street building is near the Governor’s mansion, according to the Tweets. A threat was also made at the Township Auditorium on Taylor Street.

A number of bomb threats were made across the United States Thursday, affecting businesses, schools, government offices and other locations, including The State’s sister paper The Raleigh News & Observer.

Officers swept the areas and found no hazardous materials, according to the Tweets. The department deployed K-9 teams to help search the area.

All three of the threats were received through email, according to the Tweets. The emails were asking for a bitcoin payment.

Bitcoin is a digital currency that is often used on the dark web or in legally questionable transactions.

Lexington County Sheriff’s Deputies also responded to two bomb threats, according to a tweet from spokesman Capt. Adam Myrick. Deputies cleared both the 2100 block of Two Notch road and the area of Kittiwake Drive and U.S. 1.

