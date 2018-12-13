Fire damages historic Bull Street mental health building in Columbia

All hands were called to battle a fire at a downtown Columbia landmark Thursday night.
The fire was “coming through the roof” of a building near the BullStreet development, according to Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins.
It was identified as the Babcock Building in a tweet from the Columbia Fire Department, which called it a high-rise fire.
Jenkins said the building is abandoned and located on the old South Carolina State Hospital grounds, which is near the intersection of Pickens and Calhoun streets. That is near Spirit Communication Park, home of the Columbia Fireflies minor-league baseball team.
The building has been condemned, according to the fire department.
The blaze was called a “2 Alarm Fire,” by the fire department. Ladder truck are being used to battle the flames from the outside, but all of the smoke is causing “hazy conditions,” the fire department reported.
The area of Calhoun and Pickens streets has been closed to traffic, the fire department reported.
That is a busy traffic area, and the evening commute for drivers could be affected.
There is no word on the cause of the fire, or how long it will take to contain.
Just before 7:30 p.m., the fire department reported the fire continued to burn.
Tthe Babcock Building was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1981, before it was vacated in the 1990s, according to Amy Heiden Photography.
A mental asylum, the building was constructed in four campaigns, from 1857 to 1885, The State reported.
The building is known for its iconic red cupola, which can be seen from Bull Street, or by motorists heading toward it on Elmwood Street, at the end of I-126.
In 2017 The State reported the old state hospital, including the Babcock Building, would be redeveloped and turned into apartments and more, by the Terranova Group of Greenville.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
