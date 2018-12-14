‘Armed and dangerous’ man may have shot Richland County teen, deputies say

Richland deputies are looking for a man in the case of a killing of a 19-year-old man, according to a statement from the local sheriff’s department.
Tyshawn Carrigan is wanted for the Nov. 26 shooting of Jayquan Hughes, which happened on the 1800 block of Crestview Avenue.
Carrigan, who also goes by “Twinn,” should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the statement.
Hughes was shot in the lower body during an incident in northeast Richland County. He was taken to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
