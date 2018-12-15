Out on probation, Upstate man stole car then killed a teenager, authorities say

Joshua Daniel Burgess, a 17-year-old high school football player in Greenville, was stopped at a red light with his sister and cousin when another vehicle slammed into the back of Burgess’ car, causing his death, according to authorities.

The man police say was behind the wheel of the vehicle that caused the Dec. 6 wreck was Daniel Lee Pease, 38, and a convicted felon who was out of prison on probation and had just allegedly stolen the vehicle that he crashed, according to reports. WYFF reported on Pease and the case of the teenager who died.

Police say that a blood test showed Pease had recently used drugs and was more than three times over the legal blood alcohol level when he’s said to have run into the teen’s car. Pease stole the car involved in the wreck from a Firehouse Subs in Greer about an hour before, a Greer Police Department spokesperson said. Burgess’ 13-year-old sister and a cousin also suffered serious injuries, reports say.

“It’s senseless and there’s no good time for this to happen but, at Christmas, it just makes it even more senseless,” Lt. Patrick Fortenberry of the Greer Police Department told WYFF. “This is a tragic incident that should not have occurred.”

Pease was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle valued at $10,000 or more and possession of firearm by a person convicted of a felony as well as driving under the influence resulting in death and DUI causing great bodily injury, Fox Carolina reported.

A background check of Pease shows that he was convicted on multiple stolen vehicle charges and served jail time for selling meth as well as domestic violence. His arrest record from South Carolina Law Enforcement Division contains 10 pages worth of arrests and charges with multiple convictions. In 2016, Pease was sentenced to five years imprisonment for making meth and grand larceny. He was let out in August after serving nearly two years of his prison term and put on probation, the background check shows.

South Carolina Department of Probation, Pardon and Parole officials told WYFF that Pease is accused of violating his probation and there is a warrant out for his arrest. He violated his probation on several occasions starting in 2014, WYFF reported.

In a hearing on Friday a judge denied bond to Pease. He waits in jail for his trial.

At the hearing Burgess’ father spoke and said that his son was the epitome of the love of Jesus Christ, and did more in 17 years that some people do in a lifetime, Fox Carolina reported.

“We have a hole in our hearts because of the choices you made,” Burgess told Pease, according to Fox Carolina.

Burgess’ father ended by saying he and his family would be praying for Pease and praying that he would find Jesus Christ, but that there are penalties for his action.

Peace could face over 60 years for his charges.