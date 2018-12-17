Crime & Courts

Two Richland County schools locked down after one injured in nearby shooting, deputies say

By Emily Bohatch

December 17, 2018 01:09 PM

Two Richland County schools are on lockdown after deputies were called to a shooting in the area, according to a statement from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Early Monday afternoon, deputies were called to the 4800 block of Harscrabble Road, which is near Ridge View High School and Rice Creek Elementary School, according to the statement.

The shooting did not happen at either of the schools, but they were both placed on a precautionary lockdown, according to the statement.

One person was injured during the shooting, according to the statement. That person, who has not yet been identified, was taken to a local hospital.

Emily Bohatch

