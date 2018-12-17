Crime & Courts

Lexington man defrauded more than $1 million from dumpster company, prosecutor says

By Noah Feit

December 17, 2018 10:01 PM

A Lexington man has been indicted for defrauding a company out of more than $1 million, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
A Lexington man is facing charges that he defrauded a company out of more than $1 million, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office.

In a 153-count indictment handed down by a federal grand jury, William Tye Grisel was charged with wire fraud and fraud involving a computer, U.S. Attorney Sherri Lydon said in the news release.

The 38-year-old is accused of defrauding “approximately $1.05 million” from “Big Red Box, a national dumpster brokerage firm,” Lydon said in the news release.

Grisel was an employee and consultant with the company “based in Columbia,” and defrauded Big Red Box “by charging for marketing calls he did not make,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s news release.

If convicted, Grisel faces a maximum sentence “of 20 years in federal prison for each wire fraud charge, and five years ... for each fraud involving a computer charge,” per Lydon’s news release.

Grisel’s case was investigated by the U.S. Secret Service, according to the news release.

Noah Feit

Noah Feit is a Real Time reporter with The State and McClatchy Carolinas Regional Team. The award-winning journalist has worked for multiple newspapers since starting his career in 1999.

