$4,000 in cigarettes taken after thief busts into Richland County stores, deputies say

Deputies are looking for a burglar they say stole more than $4,000 in cigarettes , according to a statement from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
Two burglaries, which they believe are connected, happened at convenience stores in Richland County, according to the statement.
On Nov. 28, deputies were called to the Sharpe Shop at 8308 Winnsboro Road after the glass front door was shattered, according t o the statement. A thief wearing gloves, a blue sweatshirt and dark pants broke into the store and stole 47 packs of cigarettes .
The cigarettes are valued at about $329.
Two days later, a person called deputies at about 4 a.m. when they noticed the front door of J&S Food Mart at 2409 Percival Road was broken, according to the statement. A suspect broke into the store and stole more than $4,000 in cigarettes were stolen.
Some cash was also stolen from that store.
Deputies ask that anyone with information on the case contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
