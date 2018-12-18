Driver of stolen truck crashes into Columbia home with residents inside, police say

After a man stole a truck and crashed it into a Columbia home, local police are searching for the suspect, according to a statement from the Columbia police department.
Columbia police spotted the stolen vehicle at about 11 a.m. Tuesday driving erratically near a home on Stepp Drive, according to the statement.
An officer turned on his blue lights and tried to stop the car, according to the statement. The driver sped up, trying to leave the area.
The stolen truck hit a nearby home, damaging it, according to the statement. The residents of the home were inside but were not injured in the crash.
The driver was able to get out of the car, likely injured, and ran from the area, according to the statement. Columbia police sent out their K-9 teams to seach for him, but he got away.
Columbia police ran the license plate on the truck and learned the vehicle was stolen out of Richland County, according to the statement.
Officers are still working to learn the suspect’s name.
The S.C. Highway Patrol was called in to investigate the crash, according to the statement.
Police ask that anyone with information contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
