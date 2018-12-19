Crime & Courts

She dropped off child and hasn’t been seen since, Columbia police say of missing woman

By Noah Feit

December 19, 2018 05:17 PM

Porscha LeAnn Hardy has been reported as missing, and the Columbia Police Department is searching for her.
Porscha LeAnn Hardy has been reported as missing, and the Columbia Police Department is searching for her. Columbia Police Department
Porscha LeAnn Hardy has been reported as missing, and the Columbia Police Department is searching for her. Columbia Police Department

A search is underway for a missing woman, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department.

On Wednesday, police reported they are searching for Porscha LeAnn Hardy, according to the news release.

The 24-year-old has not been seen since Dec. 15, when she was reported missing “after she dropped (off) her child at a local daycare center,” police said in the news release.

Hardy’s family is concerned for her safety, telling police “that being away from home is unusual behavior,” according to the news release.

Police described Hardy as “a black female with black/brown shoulder length hair,” saying she is approximately 5-foot-11 and weighs 180 pounds, per the news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means.

By

Noah Feit

Noah Feit is a Real Time reporter with The State and McClatchy Carolinas Regional Team. The award-winning journalist has worked for multiple newspapers since starting his career in 1999.

  Comments  