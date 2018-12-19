Columbia police investigating after man shot inside car in Five Points

The Columbia police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Five Points on Wednesday night, according to a tweet from the department.
The shooting occurred in the 800 block of Harden Street and was reported by police just after 8:30 p.m., according to the tweet.
Columbia police watch commander Lt. R. L. White told The State that a man “accidentally” shot himself in the ankle while inside of a car.
An investigation is underway, according to the police department’s Twitter feed.
The area where the shooting occurred has been taped off by the police and someone left in a an ambulance, WIS reported.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
