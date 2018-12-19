Crime & Courts

Columbia police investigating after man shot inside car in Five Points

By Noah Feit

December 19, 2018 09:35 PM

Street View image from April 2018. © 2018 Google
The Columbia police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Five Points on Wednesday night, according to a tweet from the department.

The shooting occurred in the 800 block of Harden Street and was reported by police just after 8:30 p.m., according to the tweet.

Columbia police watch commander Lt. R. L. White told The State that a man “accidentally” shot himself in the ankle while inside of a car.

An investigation is underway, according to the police department’s Twitter feed.

The area where the shooting occurred has been taped off by the police and someone left in a an ambulance, WIS reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

