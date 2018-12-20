Armed robber forced Columbia McDonald’s employees to floor before fleeing with cash

Richland County deputies need help identifying the person who robbed a Columbia McDonald’s at gunpoint one morning earlier this month.
The robbery happened Dec. 2 at the McDonald’s on the 2200 block of Decker Boulevard, the sheriff’s department said Thursday in a release that included surveillance footage of the incident.
Two victims said they entered the store around 5:30 a.m. and were followed in by the armed attacker, deputies said. Inside, the robber held a gun to the victims’ backs and demanded to be taken to the safe.
One victim was told to lie down while the other was told to open the safe, deputies said. After the safe was opened, the second victim was told to lie on the floor face-down. The robber took the money from the safe and ran away.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Deputies need help identifying and locating the perpetrator.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
Comments