One person in custody after Irmo fire

A fire was started off Hollingshed Road in Irmo near the Ascot neighborhood, according to Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
Few details have been released but deputies said one person is in custody in connection with the blaze that burned a home.
Richland County deputies were on the scene with firefights at about 1:30 p.m. All lanes of traffic on the 2400 block of Hollingshed Road were block. The road has since reopened.
There no information if a person was hurt during the fire.
