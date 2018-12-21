Crime & Courts

One person in custody after Irmo fire

By David Travis Bland

December 21, 2018 04:58 PM

IRMO, SC

A fire was started off Hollingshed Road in Irmo near the Ascot neighborhood, according to Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Few details have been released but deputies said one person is in custody in connection with the blaze that burned a home.

Richland County deputies were on the scene with firefights at about 1:30 p.m. All lanes of traffic on the 2400 block of Hollingshed Road were block. The road has since reopened.

There no information if a person was hurt during the fire.

David Travis Bland

David Travis Bland won the South Carolina Press Association’s 2017 Judson Chapman Award for community journalism. As The State’s crime, police and public safety reporter, he strives to inform communities about crimes that affect them and give deeper insight into crime victims, the accused and law enforcement. He studied history with a focus on the American South at the University of South Carolina.

