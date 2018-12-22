Crime & Courts

One dead after Lexington deputies were shot at by suicidal suspect, police say

By David Travis Bland

December 22, 2018 10:18 AM

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

A 55-year-old man is dead after firing at police following a suicidal incident, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said.

On Friday night, around 10:45 Lexington deputies responded to a house on the 700 block of Founders Road concerning an alleged suicidal subject, according to Sheriff Jay Koon. When police arrived the person who called police said the man had left the house and the caller believed the subject had fired a gun.

K9 units were deployed, locating the man and as two deputies approached the officers were allegedly shot at by the subject, Koon said. Deputies returned fire, striking the person. No deputies or police dogs were harmed.

Police immediately called out Emergency Medical Services, according to Koon. The man was transported to the hospital. He died from the gunshot wound, Coroner Margaret Fisher pronounced.

Koon said updates would be provided as they become available.

South Carolina Law Enforcement was called in to investigate the officer involved shooting.

David Travis Bland

David Travis Bland won the South Carolina Press Association’s 2017 Judson Chapman Award for community journalism. As The State’s crime, police and public safety reporter, he strives to inform communities about crimes that affect them and give deeper insight into crime victims, the accused and law enforcement. He studied history with a focus on the American South at the University of South Carolina.

