‘Ain’t nobody going to take me in,’ suspect says before assaulting female officer, SC cops say

A female police officer has been hospitalized after “a violent assault” in the line of duty Saturday night, according to a news release from the Greenville Police Department.
Doctors said officer Nikki Morton did not suffer “life-threatening” injuries in the assault, but the “10-year veteran” will need to undergo “surgery as well as ongoing treatment,” police reported in the news release.
According to the news release, Morton suffered “several injuries,” including a broken jaw. There is no further word on her condition.
Police said Morton was assaulted while attempting to help in the arrest of Wallace Ingram McKinnon, according to the news release.
There was an outstanding warrant for assault and battery from earlier in the day for the 30-year-old McKinnon, the news release said.
When officers were attempting to arrest McKinnon around 9:15 p.m., he got angry and said “Ain’t nobody going to take me in,” according to the news release.
The man, “who is believed to be homeless,” then punched Morton in the face, which caused her to fall “into a metal bench and onto the concrete,” police said in the news release.
According to the news release, McKinnon was then subdued by other officers and taken to Greenville County Detention Center.
In addition to the initial warrant, McKinnon has also been charged with “assault and battery (of high and aggravated nature), and assault on officer while resisting arrest,” according to jail records. He remains behind bars after his bond was set at a combined $15,000 on the two new charges, according to the detention center records.
McKinnon could face more charges, according to the police news release.
