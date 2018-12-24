Crime & Courts

Pedestrian hit and killed on Garners Ferry Road

By Teddy Kulmala

December 24, 2018 06:20 AM

COLUMBIA, SC

A man was hit and killed on Garners Ferry Road late Sunday, according to police.

The deadly incident happened just before 11 p.m. on the 7600 block of Garners Ferry Road, the Columbia Police Department said in a tweet early Monday. That’s just east of Atlas Road.

Details are limited, but police say a male pedestrian was hit.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office will identify the deceased after the next of kin is notified.

