3-year-old SC boy injured in drive-by shooting

A South Carolina toddler was injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday evening, according to police.
It happened just after 5 p.m. on the 1800 block of Razor Road in Allendale, about 80 miles south of Columbia, the Allendale Police Department said in a release Monday morning.
Police say several shots were fired at the home, and that one round hit a 3-year-old boy inside the house.
The child was taken to an area hospital by ambulance, police said. There was no word Monday on his condition.
Allendale police are working with the State Law Enforcement Division and need help from anyone with information about the shooting.
Tips can be called in to Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
