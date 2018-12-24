Man wanted for questioning in fatal Aiken County house fire

Aiken County deputies are searching for a man wanted for questioning in a fatal house fire on Oakman Drive on Saturday.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is looking for David Eugene Logue, who is believed to be in a white 2000 Lincoln LC, with the license plate No. 9474MP. The missing car is registered under the victim’s name, James Oakman.

Deputies responded to the 100 block of Oakman Drive in Aiken County Saturday afternoon, after a caller told police a home had been destroyed, according to an initial sheriff’s office news release. The caller, an acquaintance of the homeowner, said they went to check on the owner, discovering the home burned down and the owner’s car still outside, the release said.

During a search of the home Sunday, investigators found a body in the debris, since identified as Oakman, the sheriff’s office said. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that Logue lived with Oakman for about a year.

It was not immediately clear when the fire occurred. Investigators said the fire had not been reported to police or the fire department.

Anyone with information related to Logue’s whereabouts is asked to call the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, 803-648-6811.