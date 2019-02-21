Masked man wanted after reports of stalking female jogger, Columbia police say

The Columbia Police Department is looking for a “suspicious” man who it said was stalking a woman while she was jogging.
The jogger told police a man was following her around 6 a.m. Tuesday as she was running in the 1900 block of Shady Lane in the Lake Katherine area, according to a news release.
The man, who was wearing a black mask that covered his nose, continued to follow the woman even when “she changed direction and locations,” police said in the news release.
When he started running toward her, the woman flagged down a person in a car who drove her away as she called 911, according to the news release.
Even though there wasn’t a report of any physical contact or conversation with the man, the woman felt uncomfortable, Columbia Police Department spokesperson Jennifer Timmons said.
A search was done, but the man had left the area, police said in the news release.
Police are searching for the man to speak with him about the incident, and described him as “white ... with a slender build,” according to the news release.
The “suspicious man” might have left in a silver Hyundai Elantra, police said in the release.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.
