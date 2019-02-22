Crime & Courts

Irmo man accused of shooting woman on major Lexington County roadway, deputies said

By Emily Bohatch

February 22, 2019 12:17 PM

An Irmo man was accused of shooting a woman while driving on a major Lexington County roadway, according to a statement from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Joseph Randolph Henry, 28, was charged with attempted murder and possession a firearm during a violent crime, according to the statement.

Henry was in the car with the woman and two others as they drove down Augusta Road Thursday morning, according to the statement. Investigators believe Henry threatened to kill the woman before shooting her.

The car stopped in the Fellowship Baptist Church parking lot, and Henry got out, running away from the vehicle, according to the statement. Deputies caught Henry about a block away from the car.

Henry was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.

