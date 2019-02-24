Fort Jackson police searching for would-be kidnappers after abduction attempt on base

Fort Jackson police are searching for suspects in an attempted child abduction that happened on the base Saturday.
It happened near the intersection of Imboden Street and Commissary Way, the Fort Jackson Police Department said in a Facebook post Saturday evening. That’s near Pierce Terrace Elementary School, about a mile from the Forest Drive gate.
Details are limited, but police say the child is safe with their parents.
“The Fort Jackson leadership and directorate of emergency services intend to provide a safe and secure environment for all individuals on the installation,” the statement reads. “We take all reports regarding child safety and the safety of our residents seriously.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The State
#ReadLocal
Authorities are searching for an orange sedan with dark tinted windows. Additional details about the suspects or the vehicle were not available.
Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Jackson police at 803-751-3113, 803-751-3114 or 803-751-3116.
Comments