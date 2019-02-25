Man offered 11-year-old girl ‘weed and money’ to send nude photos of herself, SC cops say

A South Carolina man faces more than a dozen charges in connection with having sex with an underage girl and having sexually explicit conversations with another young girl, according to officials.
Tyler Hogan, 24, is charged with five counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, five counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and four counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a child, according to a release from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.
The charges stem from Hogan’s alleged involvement with two girls, ages 11 and 13, whom Hogan communicated with through text message and social media, the sheriff’s office said.
A relative of one of the victims told investigators in October that he was alerted by a family friend that the girl had been having sex with Hogan for at least a month, which was corroborated by text messages and chat logs in the victim’s Snapchat account, according to an incident report.
In December, deputies went to a pediatrician’s office, where a doctor told them she was “made aware of an incident” involving the victim and an older man, according to the report. The man, identified in the report as Hogan, had been messaging the girl through Facebook Messenger.
The girl’s mother told investigators that throughout the conversation on Facebook Messenger, Hogan repeatedly asked the girl for nude photos of herself, the report states. The girl did not send any, and told investigators that nothing physical ever happened between her and Hogan.
Hogan offered the 11-year-old girl “weed and money” if she sent him nude pictures of herself, according to arrest warrants provided by the sheriff’s office. Additional warrants indicate Hogan performed sex acts with the 13-year-old girl.
A judge denied bond for Hogan, the sheriff’s office said.
Because both cases involved communicating with young girls online, Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt urged parents to safeguard their children from predators online.
“We are asking parents to be involved with their children’s use of electronic devices and social media accounts,” Hunt said in the release. “Please contact law enforcement if you believe something is suspicious.”
