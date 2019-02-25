Crime & Courts

Deputies arrest man after finding two shot in Richland County

By Emily Bohatch

February 25, 2019 04:28 PM

Getty Images/iStock photo

A man was arrested after deputies accused him of trying to kill at least two people during a shooting incident near Broad River Road, according to a statement from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Tywon Ralik Kirkland was charged with three counts of attempted murder after being arrested Monday, according to the statement.

Deputies were called out to the 1800 block of Longcreek Drive Friday at about 1:30 p.m. after two men were shot, according to the statement. One was shot in the upper body and the other was hit in the lower body.

Investigators found the gun used during the shooting, according to the statement.

Kirkland was arrested and taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

