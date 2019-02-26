Crime & Courts

15-year-old charged with attempted murder in AC Flora High School stabbing

By Teddy Kulmala and

Emily Bohatch

February 26, 2019 09:43 AM

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

A 15-year-old girl was charged with attempted murder for stabbing another girl during a fight at A.C. Flora High School.

The girl, who is not being identified because of her age, is being held in the juvenile wing at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, Deputy Cynthia Roldán said Tuesday morning.

She is accused of stabbing a 17-year-old with a knife during a fight at the school Monday, deputies said.

Officials were called to the school’s court yard at about noon, where they arrested the 15-year-old, according to an incident report. A nearby adult was giving first aid to the other student, using his belt to apply pressure to her stab wound.

Deputies searched the younger teen for a weapon, but she told them she tossed her knife away earlier, according to the incident report. She said that she regularly carries it to school.

The 15-year-old told authorities that she did stab the other student, according to the report. Deputies later found the knife she allegedly used.

The victim was taken to ambulance to a hospital with serious injuries and remained in critical condition Tuesday, Roldán said.

