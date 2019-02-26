Crime & Courts

Man with medical condition missing from Richland County care facility, deputies say

By Teddy Kulmala

February 26, 2019 02:08 PM

Alex Williams went missing from a Richland County care facility on Feb. 23, deputies say.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

Deputies need help locating a man who went missing from a Richland County care facility and has a medical condition that requires attention.

Alex Williams, 43, was last seen Saturday night at his care facility on Hardscrabble Road, the sheriff’s department said Tuesday. Williams is described as 5-foot-5 and weighs about 175 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes and a mustache.

Deputies say Williams has a medical condition that requires attention.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

